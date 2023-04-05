S.Korea, US hold air drills involving strategic bomber

Seoul, April 5 (IANS) South Korea and the US on Wednesday held combined air drills, involving at least one American B-52H strategic bomber, amid joint efforts to sharpen deterrence against evolving North Korean threats, the Defence Ministry in Seoul said.

The bomber was redeployed to the Korean Peninsula about a month after its last deployment here amid tensions caused by Pyongyang's provocative moves, such as its unveiling of the Hwasan-31 tactical nuclear warhead last week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The South Korean Air Force mobilized its F-35A radar-evading fighters for the drills, while the US side deployed F-35B and F-16 fighters.

The training focused on practicing procedures to protect the strategic bomber from potential aerial enemy threats, and strengthening the allied forces' interoperability and combined operational capabilities, according to the Ministry.

In recent months, the US has deployed a series of its high-profile military assets, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, in an apparent show of force against potential North Korean provocations.

