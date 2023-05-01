BJP manifesto pledges to catapult K'taka as most powerful state: CM Bommai

Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the BJP manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls promises to catapult Karnataka as the most powerful state.

The BJP manifesto has been prepared after understanding the feelings and voices of the general public, he added.

While releasing the party manifesto here, the Chief Minister said no one had thought about the Covid-19 pandemic and based on that experience, the manifesto has been prepared.

Agriculture sector has been given due importance. The government has already announced several schemes for the farmers in the budget which included the opening of 1,000 agricultural manufacturing centers, completion of the pending irrigation schemes on priority, and a special impetus for the millets, he stated.

Construction of five lakh houses in urban areas and 10 lakh houses in rural areas, a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of each house, distribution of five kg millets along with rice, distributing 500 ml of milk, and Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for the BPL card holders under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are among the promises made by the BJP.

The CM said the manifesto has been of the people, for the people, and by the people. It aims to make Karnataka the most vibrant state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of a five trillion dollar economy for the country to achieve this, IT/BT and industry will be given importance. This is a pro-people manifesto and the people will make note of the same and support the BJP in the coming Assembly election, CM Bommai stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.