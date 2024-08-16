BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Mamata over handling of Kolkata rape-murder case

Lucknow, Aug 16 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Friday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the handling of the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. He criticised the 'India' bloc leaders for initially describing the case as a "suicide."

He took a jibe at the West Bengal government and said, " The ruling Trinamool Congress's intentions in West Bengal are evident from the fact that the principal, who was removed, has been appointed at another college. This raises significant concerns and doubts."

He said, "Mamata Banerjee said the case would be handed over to the CBI in a few days. Many people feared that the Bengal Police might attempt to manipulate the investigation, and the developments in the case after the High Court's intervention have raised numerous questions. We firmly condemn the actions of those who assaulted doctors under the pretext of a protest."

He stated that the investigation has shown the protesters were seeking directions to the seminar hall where the incident occurred with the intent of destroying evidence related to the case. This reveals that the issue at hand is not just an isolated incident but a broader mentality. Such issues have been prevalent in West Bengal, with many similar cases in the past.

Doctors across India are protesting against the murder and rape of a post-graduate trainee doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The Indian Medical Association on Friday announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 a.m. on Saturday.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day, the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday for 24 hours.

"All essential services will be maintained. Casualties will be manned. Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors," the IMA said in a statement on Thursday evening.

