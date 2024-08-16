Fiji records 552 new HIV cases in first half

Suva, Aug 16 (IANS) Fiji's Ministry of Health has recorded 552 new HIV infections in the first six months of this year, 33 per cent more than the total number recorded in 2023.

The Ministry said in its statement on Friday that 73 percent of the new cases are individuals less than 39 years of age.

It said while sexual transmission is the primary means of the spread of HIV in the Pacific island nation, 15 per cent or 85 of the 552 new cases were recorded in individuals who identified themselves as injectable drug users.

The ministry is strongly encouraging the public and especially young people to refrain from engaging in high risk activities that would increase their chances of acquiring the HIV, including injectable drug use, sharing of needles, and unprotected sexual intercourse with multiple partners.

It reiterated that with appropriate treatment, people living with HIV can continue to engage freely in normal activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry encourages the public and in particular those exposed to high risk activities to get tested and be aware of their HIV status.

