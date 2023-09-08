BJP-JD(S) to fight LS polls unitedly in K’taka, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS) Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday said that the alliance with the JD(S) is finalised.



He said this while talking to reporters here giving confirmation to the earlier source based reports.

Yediyurappa said, “Deve Gowda Ji (former PM H.D. Deve Gowda) had met our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Already they have discussed the alliance and finalised about four seats for which I welcome them.”

Sources said that the final talks are now being held in connection with putting up a united fight in the 2024 Lok Sabha election against the ruling Congress party, and soon an announcement will be made.

Deve Gowda did not attend the INDIA alliance meet held in Bengaluru and gave a clear hint on joining hands with BJP in the state.

Sources explain that JD(S) demanded five parliamentary seats out of 28 and BJP was negotiating for four seats. The JD(S) insisted for Hassan, Mandya, Kolar, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural seats. Hassan was represented by Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna. The Karnataka High Court had recently disqualified him in the backdrop of concealing information regarding property from the Election Commission of India.

Mandya is the strong base of JD(S), but BJP is supporting sitting MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who won as an independent candidate. She had extended her support to BJP in key matters. BJP is likely to keep the Mandya seat and make Sumalatha Ambareesh to contest on BJP ticket, sources said.

Bengaluru Rural is represented by D.K. Suresh, brother of Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, who is making an all out effort to emerge as the face of the Vokkaliga community. Presently, the influential community concentrated in south Karnataka is rallying behind Deve Gowda and JD(S). Shivakumar managed to break the hold of JD(S) on the Vokkaliga vote bank in the last Assembly elections.

Sources said that both BJP and JD(S) have realized the strong position of the Congress government in the state. If they contest elections independently, Congress may easily win most of the seats. Moreover, both parties are worried and concerned over the aggressive moves of the Congress under the 'Operation Hast'.

Deve Gowda is concerned with the health of his son former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was recently admitted to the hospital. Kumarwaswamy had undergone a major heart surgery.

Sources said that JD(S) is likely to give up the Mandya seat to BJP, even if it is a setback.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is updated about the move by the party and he has also given a green signal for an alliance, said sources.

The Congress party is striving to wrestle 20 seats in Parliamentary elections out of 28 riding high on the victory in the Assembly elections and implementation of guarantee schemes

