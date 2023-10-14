Birdie-merchant Lee dominates Macao golf open

Macao, Oct 14 (IANS) World No. 46 Min Woo Lee of Australia once again combined power with precision at the 1-million-US-dollar Macao Open golf tournament, skillfully adding a seven-under-par 64 to his opening 62 for a three-shot lead.

Lee's 16-under-par total here at the Macao Golf and Country Club is the lowest two-round total in the event and was fueled by 15 birdies and an eagle since Thursday, reports Xinhua.

"Flawless golf today," said Lee, who missed numerous birdie opportunities including a four-footer on the last. "I played really well. The last two days have been probably the lowest two days I've ever played. So, it's been fun."

Thailand's Poom Saksansin is in second place, his purple patch continuing as he carded a 62. South Korean Eom Jaewoong, also enjoying a good run of form, is third, four off the lead, following a 65, with compatriot Meenwhee Kim, who fired a 66.

Poom said: "I hit almost all fairways I think, and my irons were pretty good. I holed most of my putts."

Eom, who tied for second in the International Series Singapore for his joint best finish on the Asian Tour, said, "I set my goal at six-under-par before I started. I am grateful that I succeeded."

Chinese Taipei's Lee Chieh-po and Indian Kartik Sharma returned 65s and are tied fifth, along with New Zealand's Ben Campbell, who shot 68.

Scottish David Drysdale came in with a 71 and is nine under in joint 12th. Defending champion Gaganjeet Bhullar from India shot a 70 and is six under in a group that includes China's Liang Wenchong, the Asian Tour number one in 2007, who, now 45, carded his second 68.

