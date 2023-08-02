Bilawal Bhutto-led panel to hold meeting decide on Pakistan's ODI WC participation: Report

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Bilawal Bhutto-led committee, appointed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, will meet on Thursday to decide on the country's participation in the ODI World Cup in India, starting from October 5.

The committee, led by Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister and the chairman of the Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also includes Sports Minister Ahsan Mazari, Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Amin ul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and Tariq Fatmi, a former diplomat.

They are expected to ask the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the hosts, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to permit a security delegation to visit the venues, where the Pakistan team will play, a Cricbuzz report stated.

"A high-profile meeting will decide on the World Cup participation," a top PCB official was quoted as saying.

The report further said BCCI has communicated with the PCB regarding a potential modification in the schedule for a few matches involving the Pakistan team, including the highly anticipated game against India.

Last week, reports said that the BCCI officials during their meeting with representatives of ODI World Cup hosting state venues in the national capital, discussed the change of India-Pakistan match date from October 15, owing to its clash with the first day of Navaratri festival.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah too had confirmed that the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule will undergo a few changes with the revised version to be finalised in consultation with the ICC in a few days.

