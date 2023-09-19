Bihar: Trader, RMP doctor killed in separate incidents

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) A local trader was shot dead while his brother-in-law was seriously injured after they were attacked by unidentified assailants in Bihar’s Siwan district.

The incident occurred at Ramnagar Dala flyover, which comes under town police station in the district, at 9 p.m. on Monday. The deceased, Shivaji Tiwari, a resident of Ramnagar Renua in Siwan and a local BJP leader, had a grocery shop near the Dala flyover.

After closing the shop on Monday night, he along with his brother in-law were walking towards their home in Ramnagar Renua when two bike-borne assailants intercepted them just 200 meters away from the house and shot them. Shivaji sustained three gunshot injuries on the back and died on the spot while his brother in-law Pradeep Tiwari also sustained gunshot injury. He is admitted in a private hospital.

The accused, after committing the crime, fled the spot.

“We have learnt about the murder. The investigation is underway. We are making efforts to identify them,” said Sudarshan Ram, SHO of the town police station Siwan.

According to a relative of Shivaji Tiwari, there were four deaths in his family in the last two months. The other three persons had died natural deaths while he was killed by unknown assailants.

In another incident, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) doctor was killed in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Kumar (30), a native of Kauwakol village under Vena police station in the district.

According to the statement of his father Mithilesh Pal, a nurse named Versha Kumari, a native of Pendapur village under Hilsa police station, works in his clinic.

On Monday, Niranjan went to Pendapur village on the invitation of Versha where he was gunned down. Mithilesh Pal alleged that Versha’s father was involved in the murder of his son.

The local police are investigating the incident.

