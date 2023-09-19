Congress starts ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ to counter BJP’s ‘Jan Ashirvad Yatra’

Bhopal, Sep 19 (IANS) Ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday launched its ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra' from seven parts of the state that will cover 230 Assembly seats in the next two weeks.

The rally will cover a total 11,400 kilometers across all.

Leader of Opposition (LoP)in the state Assembly Govind Singh led the campaign (yatra) from Sheopur district in Gwalior –Chambal region with a large number of party workers.

Former LoP Ajay Singh (Rahul) launched the yatra from Rewa district of Vindhya region, while former Minister Arun

Yadav led it from Damoh in Sagar division.

The Congress said the ‘Jan Akrosh Yatra’ has been launched to express the pain and suffering of the oppressed people in the last 18 years of the BJP rule led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"On the holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Congress is starting its Jan Aakrosh Yatras. The purpose of these yatras is to express the pain and suffering of the oppressed people due to the misrule of Shivraj government for 18 years," state Congress president Kamal Nath said on Tuesday.

Earlier at a press Conference, Kamal Nath and AICC in-charge for the state Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged rampant corruption under the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government, saying they had failed to tackle unemployment

and crime against women and Dalits.

The Congress leader has also alleged that Madhya Pradesh is witnessing "severe anarchy, crime, fear, atrocities, and looting".

"All sections, including tribals, farmers, Dalits, daughters, sons, backward classes and youths, want to remove this government to save the state," Surjewala has said.

The ruling BJP has already rolled out ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ for seeking support of the people in the forthcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. The Yatras are being taken out from various places, and will culminate in Bhopal on September 25.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the 'mahakumbh' or mega gathering of BJP workers on the occasion

in Bhopal.

