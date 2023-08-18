Bihar Shocker: Five-year-old girl raped in Buxar

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a five-year old girl was raped by a man in Bihar’s Buxar district, the police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a village that comes under the Simri police station limits in the district.

The accused lured the victim with chocolates before brutalising her, which left the girl unconscious. When she regained consciousness, she returned home with torn clothes. The parents of the victim immediately understood that she has been sexually assaulted.

Since the accused belonged to the family of a village strongman, the victim's family got very scared and locked themselves inside the house.

When mediapersons came to know about the family's ordeal, they informed Dumraon range SDPO Afaq Ansari, who took the cognisance of the matter and rescued the family under police protection.

“We have rescued the victim in police protection and admitted her to a primary health centre in Simri. The accused belongs to a strongman's family. We are conducting raids at several places to arrest the accused,” Ansari said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.