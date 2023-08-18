1st T20I: Burmah, Prasidh, Bishnoi shine as India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in series opener

Dublin, Aug 18 (IANS) Discipline bowling display from Jasprit Bumrah on his comeback along with debutant Prasidh Krishna and spinner Ravi Bishnoi helped India restrict Ireland to 139/7 in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at the Village on Friday.

When Ireland was struggling 59/6, Barry McCarthy scored maiden fifty (33-ball 51 not out) and built a crucial partnership with Curtis Campher (39 off 33), providing some stability after the early wobble. With the help of three massive overs, the hosts finished with a respectable total of 139/7 in 20 overs.

Bumrah shone on his much-awaited return from injury layoff, picking up 2 wickets and delivering a fine death over. Prasidh Krishna and Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets each.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, India got off to a flier as Bumrah's double strike in the very first over reduced the hosts Ireland to 4/2. The visitors continued with their sustained bowling attack to keep Ireland on the back foot, taking down their top order within the powerplay.

Debutant Prasidh Krishna dismissed Harry Tector in the fifth over, while Ravi Bishnoi eliminated captain Paul Stirling in the following over. As a result, Ireland found themselves in a difficult position at 30/4 when the powerplay concluded.

The next over, Prasidh claimed his second in the form of George Dockrell, leading half of the Irish side heading back to the pavilion.

India continued with a dominant bowling showcase, with Bishnoi taking out Mark Adair in the 11 over, adding to the woes of Ireland's batting performance as the hosts were reeling 59/6 in 11 overs.

Then, Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher got into the rebuilding act, forming a 57-run stand for the seventh wicket. However, this partnership was disrupted by Arshdeep Singh in the 18th over.

McCarthy went for some lusty blows in the final over and completed his maiden fifty in 33 balls and thanks to Arshdeep's expensive 20th over, Ireland posted 139/7.

Brief scores: Ireland 139/7 in 20 overs (Barry McCarthy 51, Curtis Campher 39; Jasprit Bumrah 2-24, Prasidh Krishna 2-32)

