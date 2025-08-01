Bihar: PMAY brings drastic change in people’s lives, dreams of owning own home fulfilled

Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has brought a drastic change in the lives of thousands of families across the country, including the residents of Bihar’s Vaishali district.

Thousands of poor and downtrodden families have realised their dreams of owning a pucca house. Under the scheme, they have moved from kuccha (makeshift) houses to concrete houses.

Several beneficiaries of the PMAY scheme in Jandaha block of Jalalpur village have expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme, crediting him for turning their long-held dream into reality.

Many villagers, recalling harsh times of the past, said that earlier they and their families had to face many problems. During the rainy season, water used to drip into their hut house creating much inconvenience and trouble for the family.

"We have got a concrete house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Now, we are living a respectful life, and children also get to study in a good environment. Our dream has been fulfilled because of PM Modi."

Indu Devi of the same village, sharing her happiness, said, “Earlier we used to live in a hut, we faced problems in every season. Now, we have a concrete house. We are very happy and deeply grateful to the Prime Minister.”

She further said that the scheme not only changed their lives but also brought social respect to the family.

Many families have benefited from PMAY in the Vaishali district.

According to the local administration, hundreds of families in the Jandaha block have benefited from the scheme, improving their standard of living in rural areas.

The beneficiaries of Jalalpur village said that this scheme has proved to be a boon for them and also expressed hope that such schemes will be implemented in the future for the welfare of the poor.

