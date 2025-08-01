NIA attaches properties of D-Company operative in 2015 Bharuch double murder case

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached two immovable properties belonging to Mohammad Yunus a.k.a Manjro -- an accused in the 2015 double murder of BJP workers in Gujarat’s Bharuch district.

Acting on the orders of the NIA Special Court in Ahmedabad, the agency carried out the attachment under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in case RC-13/2015/NIA/DLI.

The seized properties include Yunus' residential house located at Ward No. 3, City Survey No. 3614 (measuring 143.96 sq. mt.), and another plot at City Survey No. 3615 (29.59 sq. mt.), both in Bharuch city.

Mohammad Yunus, allegedly linked to the D-Company’s terror-financing and criminal operations, was earlier arrested for his role in the targeted killings of BJP members Shirish Bengali and Pragnesh Mistry in November 2015.

His involvement was part of a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the transnational crime syndicate.

The NIA described the property attachment as a significant step in disrupting the terror infrastructure supported by the D-Company from across the border.

In Gujarat, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) plays a crucial role in probing and countering threats related to terrorism, organised crime, and activities impacting national security.

It investigates cases involving terror funding, sleeper cells, cross-border conspiracies, and links to international terror outfits like D-Company and IS.

D-Company, led by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and based out of Pakistan, has long been accused of running a vast transnational network involved in drug trafficking, extortion, arms smuggling, and terror financing.

Over the years, Indian intelligence agencies and global watchdogs have identified the group as a key player in channeling illicit funds to support terrorist activities, including attacks on Indian soil.

With close links to Pakistan's ISI, D-Company’s financial operations often use front businesses, hawala networks, and property deals to fund extremist elements, making it a high-priority target for counterterrorism efforts.

The NIA is the prime counter-terrorism law enforcement agency in the country. Set up in 2008, the NIA is tasked with investigating and combating offences related to terrorism, national security, and other threats affecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The NIA functions operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency's primary mandate is to probe and prosecute offences that have national and cross-border implications, specifically focusing on terrorism, insurgency, and other related matters.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.