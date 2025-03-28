Bihar gears up for major events next week with tight security measures

Patna, March 28 (IANS) The Patna district administration has finalised preparations for a series of major events, including the Patna University (PU) student union elections, the Ram Navami procession, the Chaiti Chhath festival, and Ramadan celebrations -- all set to take place over the next week.

To ensure law and order, authorities have deployed heavy police forces at sensitive locations, with security arrangements commencing from Saturday.

With the PU student union elections approaching, the Bihar Police has issued a stern warning against violence during the campaigns.

ADG Kundan Krishnan of the Bihar Police Headquarters cautioned that any student found engaging in unlawful activities would face strict action.

"The future of unruly elements will be ruined. They will be charge-sheeted, arrested, and declared ineligible for jobs," warned Krishnan.

He urged students to exercise caution, reminding them that breaking the law could have long-term consequences on their careers.

Addressing the recent assault on journalist Krishna Nandan, who was attacked by students at Magadh Mahila College on Wednesday, Krishnan assured that police have been instructed to take action.

"If an FIR was not filed earlier, officers have now been ordered to act," he stated.

Authorities will analyse CCTV footage from the area to identify and apprehend the culprits.

Adequate police forces and duty magistrates will be stationed at every polling booth for PU student union elections to ensure peaceful voting.

CCTV surveillance will be actively used, with Krishnan citing its success in solving recent high-profile cases, such as the Arrah Tanishq showroom robbery and the Bakhora Pur incident.

Ram Navami processions, Chaiti Chhath, and Ramadan celebrations will be held under tight security to prevent any communal or law-and-order disturbances.

The administration has urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and harmony during these crucial events.

