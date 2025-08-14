Bihar draft roll to carry list of non-included electors, reasons for it: ECI

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The ECI on Thursday accepted three key suggestions from the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar, agreeing to the addition of a list of non-included voters with reasons in the draft roll.

For the convenience of citizens, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that in addition to the list of deceased, voters at two places and permanently shifted given by BLOs to all political parties since 20 July, a list of non-included voters with reasons shall also be put in the draft roll.

The list of non-included voters could be searched with the EPIC number, booth-wise, on the website of DEOs and the CEO, it said.

The poll panel said those aggrieved can file their claim along with a copy of Aadhaar, a key second suggestion of the apex court.

A source in the ECI said an aggrieved person can be defined as a person whose name is not present in the draft list (65 lakhs), and he or she can only file a claim, which has to be in Form 6 under the rules. The Form 6 already contains a column for Aadhaar.

Earlier, during a hearing, the apex court directed the ECI to publish online the list of over 65 lakh voters proposed for deletion during SIR.

However, citing ground reports and official documentation, ECI officials assert that the process has been far more transparent and collaborative than some Opposition voices suggest.

The apex court’s directions include uploading the full list of deletions, stating reasons for each deletion, allowing claims with Aadhaar for identification (not citizenship), and displaying these lists at Panchayat and BDO offices.

While the directives aim to enhance transparency, the ECI maintains that most of these steps were already in motion well before the court’s intervention.

The Election Commission officials have stated that all political parties in Bihar were provided with the complete list of proposed deletions beginning July 20, 2025.

This includes the names, reasons for proposed deletions — ranging from death, permanent migration, untraceability, to duplicate entries — and clear guidelines on filing objections.

