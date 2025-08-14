Reducing road accidents, public safety a top priority: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) In a move to reduce road accidents in Delhi and encourage the habit of wearing helmets among citizens, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday formally launched the “Helmet Wearing Consequences” campaign.

At an event in Central Delhi, the Chief Minister said the objective of this campaign is not only to highlight the importance of wearing helmets, but also to make people understand how the negligence of not wearing one can endanger their own lives as well as the lives of their loved ones.

The Chief Minister said that road safety is not just an individual responsibility, but also a shared social duty. Wearing a helmet may seem like a small step, but it can be the biggest contribution towards saving lives.

She said along with strict enforcement of road safety rules, the Delhi Government is making constant efforts to spread awareness.

CM Gupta said that our life is not only our own, but also belongs to our family, society, and nation. Therefore, every step should be taken with the awareness of its impact on society’s welfare.

The Chief Minister added that while soldiers get the opportunity to sacrifice for the nation, each of us gets the opportunity to live for the nation every day. Following traffic rules, maintaining cleanliness, and fulfilling our duties with sincerity are the true forms of patriotism, she said.

The event was also attended by Delhi Transport Minister Dr Pankaj Singh and MP Bansuri Swaraj.

Emphasising the importance of road safety, the Chief Minister described wearing a helmet and following traffic rules as an important expression of patriotism.

She said accidents happen suddenly, but wearing a helmet and fastening its strap is in our control – and this small habit can save lives.

She said that in many countries, adherence to rules and cleanliness is seen as a sign of patriotism, and in India, too, we should make practices like following traffic laws, maintaining cleanliness, planting trees, and taking care of public spaces a natural part of our lives.

She called upon everyone, on the eve of Independence Day, to take a pledge that they will refrain from wrongdoing, follow traffic rules, and work honestly in the interest of society and the nation.

The Chief Minister appealed to all citizens to take a pledge to walk the path of honesty, safety, and social responsibility so that India can be established as an ideal nation in terms of discipline, cleanliness, and safety.

Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh said that your safety on the road is first and foremost in your own hands.

“The Delhi Government’s aim is not just to enforce rules, but to develop awareness and habitual road safety practices among citizens,” he said.

Adding a personal note, Dr. Singh recalled his own college days of riding a scooter and surviving crashes with minimal injury only when he was wearing a helmet.

