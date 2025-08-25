Bihar BJP chief slams Oppn, defends former CM Karpoori Thakur's legacy

Patna, Aug 25 (IANS) The NDA alliance organised a workers' conference at the Sainik Training Centre campus of the Ujiarpur Assembly constituency in Bihar's Samastipur on Monday.

The event saw the participation of Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal, Nalanda JD-U MP Kaushalendra Kumar, and several leaders and workers from the NDA's constituent parties.

A large crowd of enthusiastic supporters attended the programme.

Speaking to the media, Bihar BJP President said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Bihar has witnessed rapid development.

"Here, 125 units of electricity have been made free for the poor and middle-class families. Pensions have been doubled for the elderly, disabled, and widows. A network of roads, bridges, and culverts has been laid across Bihar. The wind of development is blowing everywhere, and this has rattled the Opposition," he added.

He claimed that the NDA will once again return to power in Bihar with a huge majority under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Responding to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui's remarks that the BJP was spreading hysteria among Hindus, BJP leader Jaiswal said: "Hindus can never be fanatics. The Opposition is nervous because of NDA's development work and has nothing concrete to say."

On Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav's description of Tejashwi Yadav as a Jananayak (People's leader), the BJP leader asserted: "There is only one Jananayak in Bihar -- Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Calling anyone else a Jananayak is an insult to him, and Bihar will not tolerate this insult."

Meanwhile, in Sheikhpura, JD-U workers staged a massive protest against Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi after he referred to himself as a 'Jananayak'.

JD-U workers took out a march from the party office at Station Road to Dallu Chowk, where they burnt Rahul Gandhi's effigy.

Former MLA Randhir Kumar Soni, JD-U District President, along with leaders Renu Kumari, Brahmadev Mahato, and hundreds of workers, participated in the demonstration.

Randhir Kumar Soni said, "Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are desperate for power. By declaring himself as 'Jananayak', Rahul Gandhi is insulting the legacy of Bharat Ratna and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. This is not just an insult to Karpoori Thakur but to the entire backward and extremely backward society of Bihar. Bihar will not tolerate this, and Rahul Gandhi must apologise."

With the Bihar Assembly elections nearing, the tussle over Karpoori Thakur's legacy is becoming increasingly sharp, as both the NDA and Opposition try to invoke his image to influence the voters.

