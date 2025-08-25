Stalin inspects CM’s helpline in Chennai, directs speedy redressal of public grievances

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday visited the CM’s Helpline centre at Kotturpuram and reviewed its operations, stressing the need for officials to forward citizens' grievances without delay to the government departments concerned for immediate action.

According to a government release, Chief Minister Stalin interacted with staff at the centre and observed the functioning of the system that handles thousands of calls every day.

He advised officials to ensure that the helpline operates in a people-friendly manner and that complaints are tracked until resolved.

The CM’s Helpline operates through the toll-free number 1100, functioning 16 hours a day across three shifts from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

In addition, another dedicated unit has been integrated with the helpline to process complaints related to e-governance services, thereby expanding the scope of grievance redressal.

During his visit, Stalin also reviewed the progress of the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative, a citizen-outreach programme launched by the Chief Minister to directly engage with the public. He offered suggestions to streamline operations and improve efficiency in handling calls and complaints.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister that the helpline receives, on average, more than 13,000 calls each day, covering a wide range of public issues, from civic grievances to government service delays.

To ensure accountability, the centre has also been collecting feedback from beneficiaries. So far, over 77,000 feedback responses have been registered.

Emphasising the importance of timely redressal, Stalin directed that all complaints be forwarded to the relevant departments without delay and that follow-up measures be taken to ensure action is completed promptly. He noted that the effectiveness of the helpline would be measured not merely by the number of complaints received, but by the speed and quality of their resolution.

The government statement added that Stalin’s visit was aimed at reinforcing the state administration’s commitment to responsive governance and strengthening the public’s trust in grievance redressal mechanisms.

