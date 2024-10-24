‘Bigg Boss 18’: Karanveer says ‘bhookha reh lunga’ as he denies sacrificing personal item for Avinash

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The war between housemates Karanveer Mehra and Avinash Mishra seems to be getting more tough due to ego and food.

In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 18”, Karanveer will be seen making it clear that he will not sacrifice any personal belongings for Avinash to get ration.

In the upcoming episode, going by the promo, housemates are in a tough situation as they are asked to “sacrifice” in exchange of ration, which is currently kept with Avinash in the jail room.

Contestant Eisha Singh will be seen emotionally putting her mother’s shawl in the fire pit, despite Avinash, who is a good friend of hers, advising her not to do it.

A teary eyed Eisha is heard saying “I want to get rid of it” and then destroys it by putting it into the fire pit.

Then comes Karanveer, who clearly says that he will not satisfy Avinash’s ego by destroying any of his belongings.

Karanveer is heard saying: “Personal item toh bahut durr ki baat hai. Main apne paer ka nakhun bhi sacrifice nahi karunga to satisfy this man’s ego. Bhookha reh lunga, ration nahi mangunga.”

The promo then pans to jail mates Avinash and Arfeen Khan ranking housemates on the basis of their game play in the show. Another moment showcases actress Shilpa Shirodkar in the confession room.

She is shown an AI version of herself from her younger days.

The AI version is then seen telling Shilpa: “Shilpa ki khudki ek awaaz hai, soch hai, opinions hai, aur woh sab nahi hai tumhare paas toh tum Shilpa Shirodkar nahi ho.”

“Bigg Boss 18” started on October 6. The first contestant to be ousted from the show is contestant Hemlata Sharma.

Currently the show has housemates Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

