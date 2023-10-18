'Bigg Boss 17': Ankita, Vicky reveal their plan to have baby next year

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Ankita Lokhande, who is a part of the lineup of contestants in the season 17 of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, has revealed her plans of having a child next year.

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain both are currently seen in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Ankita, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Firoza Khan were sitting in the garden area. In a candid conversation, Ankita said that she agreed to do 'Bigg Boss' this year because of Vicky.

"He has always watched the show and wanted to be a part of it," said Ankita. That’s what made the couple to be a part of this show.

Besides that Ankita also mentioned that they chose to be a part of the show this year as they might plan a baby next year.

Earlier, in the day, the makers had shared a new promo, wherein Ankita can be seen emotional and teary-eyed, and is talking to Vicky (Vikas).

She said: “You are taking this relationship very casually. Tumne mujhe ghar se aate waqt bola tha ham sab saath rahenge, ham dono to kahin nahi hain. Bigg Boss me mai kyun jaa rahi thi. Mere pas ab support nahi hai.”

The actress further said: “Mere liye mujhe duniya hurt nahi kar sakti, mera insaan kar sakta hai. Or mai hurt ho rahi hun. I am lonely.”

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

