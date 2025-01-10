Big confidence booster: Punjab Kings' Suryansh Shedge banks on SMAT experience to excel in IPL

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Banking on the confidence of the match-winning knock against Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) final that led Mumbai to their second title, Suryansh Shedge is gearing up to play the same role for Punjab Kings in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Shedge, who played an unbeaten knock of 36 off 15 balls studded with three sixes and as many fours in the SMAT final, was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 30 lakh in November's mega auction in Jeddah.

After his onslaught in the final, India T20I captain and Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav greeted the 21-year-old for his on-field heroics that got him the Player of the Match accolade.

Recalling his performance in the tournament that saw him score 131 runs across nine innings at a blistering strike rate of 251.92 while batting at No.6, Shedge is reaping on the confidence he gained in the tournament to remain focused on his process.

"I think it's going really well. We've practised hard the last three days. Obviously, the SMAT went really well for me personally and for the team. We won the championship and I was able to pull out some match-winning performances so that's a big confidence booster going into the season," Shedge told IANS on Friday.

In Punjab Kings, the youngster will be in the company of his Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer, who was signed for Rs 26.75 crore by the Mohali-based franchise.

"Obviously, when you play for a franchise, there's a bit of pressure but him (Iyer) being in the squad will make it easier for me because I can go to someone and talk about how I'm feeling and we have that understanding because I've played under him already. I don't know if he's going to be the captain here but you know, I'll be excited to play with him," he added.

Shedge, who has played six First-Class matches and scored 343 runs including three half-centuries, is eyeing the same finishing role for Punjab in the IPL but remains flexible to cope with the team's needs.

"Same role which I played for Mumbai, I envisioned myself doing the same role. I'm ready to bat at whichever role the franchise gives me. I don't have an issue I just want to contribute in everything I'm getting in every department be it batting, fielding, or bowling," the all-rounder said.

When asked about his thoughts on Punjab Kings' squad combination for the IPL 2025 season, Shedge replied, "I think we're very balanced as a team, and obviously when 11 of us enter the field everyone wants to be a match-winner so it'll help us. Even in the pre-season camp, I've seen players put in the hard yards so everything is going well and as I said I like living in the present so when that moment comes we'll think about it."

The journey to the most prestigious T20 league in the world was not as smooth as it seemed for Shedge as he had to deal with multiple injury setbacks to prove his mettle on the biggest stage.

"I don't think it's a smooth ride for anyone. So the reason I got interested in cricket is because my nana (maternal grandfather) was a cricket lover and he was watching IPL and Mumbai Indians were playing with that light blue and dark blue strip jersey. I think I was eight and I saw this sport and I got fascinated by it and I picked up the bat the same night and I've been playing ever since. But you know, last year I had a couple of setbacks. I got injured twice. I was playing the U-25 CK Naidu Trophy and my one-dayers had gone well. I got a stress fracture in the back and then I was out for three months. The auction was also around the same time," he recalled.

The all-rounder revealed how Jayadev Unadkat's injury in the IPL 2023 season opened a window for him in the Lucknow Super Giants' squad to gain experience in the T20 extravaganza.

"My name came out twice (in the auction) but I went unsold and mid-season Jayadev Unadkat got injured. So, Lucknow approached me and asked, 'Are you fit? We want to pick you'. But I was injured then. So, they told me, 'Once the MRI comes clear, you call us, and we'll fly you down'. So, as soon as I recovered, I called them and they signed me and I spoke to Gautam Gambhir sir also. So, they told me to gain as much experience as I can from this year so that I go into next year with confidence," he said.

"But again I went for a pre-season camp with the Mumbai senior team to Alur and everything was going well. I scored 100 there and I came back to Mumbai. My back was failing a bit. I got a scan done and my injury had relapsed. So, that was a big blow for me because the retention couldn't go through and I was missing the white-ball season -- SMAT and the Vijay Hazare.

"I was taken aback. The first two months were a blur. I didn't know what to do. But my parents and a couple of friends helped me get out of it and there's a quote I go by that says, 'Let me fall if I must fall, the one I will become will catch me'. So, I used to repeat that every day and I wanted to come back stronger and it happened. I scored three centuries in three matches in Division A matches and I was picked for the U-23 team again there I scored a couple of hundreds and then I made my Ranji Trophy debut last year. So, it has been uphill for me and I've faced a lot of ups and downs," he added.

Shedge is currently focusing on winning the Ranji Trophy title for Mumbai before shifting his energy to IPL in the hope of doing the same with Punjab Kings. "Obviously, we will try to win the Ranji Trophy. That's the first thing I have my eyes on. But after that, I think this franchise had shown a lot of faith in me by picking me up in the auction. I will try my best to win games for them so that we achieve the end goal of picking up the trophy," he signed off.

