Big B to 'KBC' fans: 'I am alive because of every single clap'

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Expressing gratitude to the fans and the audience of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that every single clap adds another breath to his life, and he is alive because of them.

The 13th episode of the quiz-based reality show began with the audience cheering for Amitabh Bachchan. Some people were seen holding posters of the actor, and were dressed as the popular characters of Bachchan’s famous roles.

Greeting the audience, Big B said: “I witness miracles happening to me every day on this stage. The moment I come running from that tunnel and sit on this chair, I see these gleeful smiling faces. I hear the applause, and see their enthusiasm and ecstasy. Believe me, ladies and gentlemen, every single clap adds another breath to my life, I am alive because of them.”

Thanking the audience for their love, the 80-year-old actor said: “The bond they, I and the show share is through KBC. This stands true not only for our audience. But I feel your presence too and I know that I always will. There probably was neve a single moment in my life, when you weren't with me. I extend my gratitude to you all on behalf of KBC and thank you all once again. Thank you so much.”

Further, the actor said: “Now, I wish to know what KBC means to you all. Would you like to answer?”

A woman from the audience shared: “Sir, first of all, greetings to you. KBC keeps all of us bound together. If I talk about my mom, she says it's her show. say it s my show and the kids say it's their show. So, this show has bound together four generations, sir.”

Another man dressed as Big B’s character from a film, said: “I seek your blessing, guru! To me, ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. And perhaps, to lakhs of people like me, KBC is synonymous with Amitabh Bachchan. I believe that Kaun Banega Crorepati is the greatest platform in the world where a devotee meets his god.”

The ‘Baghban’ fame actor replied to him: “You have encompassed many of my film characters in that one costume. Thank you so much. Give him a big hand, please.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15 airs on Sony.

