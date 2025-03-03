Big B congratulates Team India on win: Mid way I had thought we were going to lose

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his happiness and congratulated Team India after it won the match against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy.

The cine icon took to his blog, where he talked about how he shut the TV off thinking that Team India would lose.

“We WON the New Zealand game .. amazing .. mid way I had thought we were going to lose, so shut the TV .. and came back after a few meetings and BOOM !! WE WIN ..

Congratulations INDIA .. what a game ..” he wrote in the blog.

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in the final Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The win means India finished as Group A toppers and will now face Australia in the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday, in what is a re-match of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

The thespian then spoke about meeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his “Extended Family” or “EF”, at the gates of his home.

“Another day has gone another writing has come another meet with the Ef has been initiated at the GOJ and another apprehension still rules .. Will they be there or not ..”

“And there is feel and notice that the enthu of the well wishers gradually diminishes ..

It has to .. professionals fade away in time .. when the sport does not support the talent and performance they leave .. when the actor faces the face that does not face the audience face .. they go .. It shall be with all .. no matter what is said to the contrary .. the cycle of life never stops ..”

On February 28, Big B sent shockwaves through his fanbase with a cryptic tweet that simply read, "Time to go." The post quickly fueled speculation, with many users wondering if the actor was signaling his retirement from films and his show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati."

The makers shared a promo video of the episode where Big B humorously responded to a contestant’s playful request for him to dance. With his signature wit, he joked, “Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko,” leaving everyone in fits of laughter.

The conversation quickly turned to Amitabh’s cryptic tweet when a member of the audience asked about the meaning of his message, “Time to go.”

Known for his sharp wit, Bachchan responded with a laugh, “There was a line that said, ‘It’s time to go...’ so what’s wrong with that?”

Another curious fan asked, “Where are you going?” The 'Sholay' actor, in his characteristic style, replied, “It means it’s time to go…” Before he could finish, the audience burst out in unison, saying, “Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte!” (You can’t leave from here!)

The star then clarified, putting all rumors to rest.

“Arre bhai sahab, it’s time for me to go to work… What are you guys saying! And when we finish here at 2 AM, by the time I reach home, it’s 1-2 AM already. I was writing, and I got so sleepy that I fell asleep right there… ‘Time to go,’ and I just dozed off!”

