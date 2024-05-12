Bhopuri divas Akshara, Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali & Yaminiiee ooze love in Mother's Day notes

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh, Rani Chatterjee, Aamrapali Dubey, and Yaminiiee Singh shared heartwarming notes for their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day, along with dropping unseen pictures.

The 'Bigg Boss OTT' fame Akshara shared candid pictures with her mother, Nilima Singh, in which the latter is wearing a black kurta.

Akshara is sporting a graphic-printed shirt and lavender-coloured shorts.

The actress penned a note in Hindi, which read: "Maa ki tarah koi aur khyaal rakh sake ye sirf khayaal hi ho sakta hai... Happy mother's day to all the mothers out there... Sabhi janani ko naman."

Rani dropped a Reel video with her mother, Shaikh Gulzar, showing a montage of unseen photos and clips.

The actress wrote: "Happy Mother's Day mommy... har din Apka hai love you lot hamare ghar ki sabse strong person ho aap aise hi raho #maa #mothersday #mummy my best mummy 20 saal se mere sath lagataar chal rahe ho... aap ho Isliye main itna kaam kar paai... thank you mummy."

Aamrapali shared pictures of her grandmother, mother, and elder sister, and said: "Love you Dadima, mumma, and didi...happy mother's day."

Yaminiiee took to Instagram stories and shared a snap of her mother with their pet dog.

Along with the photo, she wrote: "Waise toh mother's day jaisa koi din nahi hota kyuki, jisne zindagi di uske liye ek din dene wale hum koi nahi hote, par kyuki sab apni mummion ki photo laga rahe hai, toh hum soche hum bhi ye kar de! Happy mother's day amma... Ab ye mat sochna ke ladaai karna tumse band kar denge, woh toh hum karenge samjhi na! Ye aurat humko dhamki deti hai yaar! Par iss aurat mein jaan basti hai humari!! I love you amma!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.