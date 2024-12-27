Bhagyashree has a special birthday wish for her ‘first hero’ Salman Khan

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree, who gained fame with her role opposite Salman Khan in “Maine Pyaar Kiya,” recently took to social media to wish the actor on his 59th birthday.

In a heartfelt post, she celebrated Salman not only as a co-star but also as a long-time friend. Bhagyashree shared throwback pictures and videos with Salman on her Instagram. She captioned the post, “Birthday Boy!! To my dost, my first hero, and the man who got the girls going hmmmm. Wish you a very happy birthday @beingsalmankhan #happybirthday #salmankhan.”

In one of the images, Bhagyashree is seen standing with Salman as they pose together. One of the videos features the actress complimenting Khan for his age-defying looks during her appearance on his reality show “Bigg Boss 15.”

Salman and Bhagyashree were both newcomers when they starred together in “Maine Pyaar Kiya.” The film, produced by Rajshri Productions, marked Bhagyashree's acting debut, while it was Salman's first time playing a lead role, despite having previously appeared in a supporting role in “Biwi Ho To Aisi.”

The film tells the story of Prem and Suman, who start as friends and eventually fall in love. Despite facing numerous family challenges, they overcome these obstacles to be together. Alongside Salman and Bhagyashree, “Maine Pyaar Kiya” also features Alok Nath, Rajeev Verma, Reema Lagoo, Ajit Vachani, and Mohnish Bahl.

Earlier in August, “Maine Pyaar Kiya” was re-released in theatres on August 23 to celebrate the film's 35th anniversary.

To announce the re-release, Rajshri Productions shared a post on its official Instagram page, which read, "It's time to relive their 'Pyar Bhari Dosti' as #MainePyarKiya re-releases on 23rd August 2024 in selected PVRINOX Pictures and Cinepolis India theatres." Reacting to the update, actress Nupur Joshi commented, “I'm running to grab the tickets.”

On Salman 59th birthday, several of his friends, colleagues, and fans took to social media to shower him with love and warm wishes.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.