BGT 2024-25: Pujara and Shastri firmly believe Australia wouldn’t take India lightly

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Shastri, instrumental figures in India’s last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumphs in Australia, firmly believe that the hosts’ won’t underestimate the visiting side in the upcoming five-match series beginning in Perth on Friday.

India head into the highly anticipated series against Australia after suffering a 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand, their first home series loss in 12 years. To qualify for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s next year, India need to secure at least four victories in Australia.

“I would say that Aussies wouldn’t be taking us lightly for sure. Even if you look at some of their press conference, some of the players, the way they have spoken, although they know that we have lost against New Zealand 3-0. But the kind of statements which they are making, they are not considering India as a team which can’t win there.”

“So, we still can win there and they are aware about that fact because of the last two series which we had there. So, I am sure they will just try and focus on playing good cricket rather than thinking about there is an inexperienced side or there is not much experience or the team hasn’t done well in India,” said Pujara while replying to an IANS query in the Star Sports Press Room show on Thursday.

Pujara, a key figure as a number three batter in India’s 2-1 victories in Australia in 2018/19 and 2020/21, believes the upcoming series presents a valuable opportunity for emerging players to showcase their Test cricket skills in challenging conditions.

“But these are the different conditions. The (new) guys, whoever have come in the team, there is lot of potential out there. Obviously, there is not enough experience. But at the same time, as everyone is talking about, there is a big opportunity to know and prove yourself as a Test cricketer. This is the best opportunity one can get. So, I am sure that Aussies are aware about that fact and they wouldn’t be taking us lightly.”

Shastri, India’s coach during their last two series victories in Australia, agreed with Pujara, adding that the respect shown by Australia towards India has been noticeably different.

“I absolutely concur with what Puji (Pujara) is saying, because one thing is very clear that this Australian team will never underestimate India. No matter what team that’s won out there, they will not underestimate India in any way.”

“They will be quietly confident but they will leave it at that. They won’t let that confidence go anywhere higher, and they will take it one day at a time. They will be desperate to win the series.”

“So, when you’ve lost twice in your own country, you have not had your hands on the Border-Gavaskar trophy for close to 10 years, that desperation will come. The respect they have for the Indian team, that’s like how Puji mentioned, you can hear it in their press conferences, and it’s a different respect.”

After Perth, the remaining four Test matches between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide (pink-ball match), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. This will mark the first five-match Test series between India and Australia since the 1991/92 season.

