BGT 2024-25: India’s practice sessions to be no longer open to fans in Australia

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) A day after 5000 spectators thronged the Adelaide Oval to attend India’s open practice session ahead of their pink-ball Test against Australia, the visitors’ have said their future nets sessions will be no longer open to fans for the rest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

A report by The Sydney Morning Herald said India’s players felt uncomfortable preparing amid a carnival-like atmosphere at the nets in Adelaide Oval on Tuesday, and were constantly bombarded for selfie requests while batting.

It added that with fans standing in close proximity of the nets, there was constant commentary of their actions from the fans, while some of them mocked or laughed at players after missing the ball or getting out in practice, apart from requests for hitting boundaries all the time.

"India have expressed a preference for their remaining training sessions not to be open to the public to minimise potential noise or distractions," a Cricket Australia (CA) spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report. It also said Australia will continue to hold their practice sessions in an open environment, with reporters free to attend both teams’ nets.

Opener KL Rahul had said opening India’s practice session in Adelaide yesterday was a very different experience for the team. “Very different. Not used to it. We have practice with crowds but it’s mostly T20 and ODIs back home, we’ve had crowds come in and watch our practice sessions.

"So it felt a little different but also it adds to your preparation for the Test match and gives us a bit of what we can expect on day one or all the days here in Adelaide, so it was good," he said to reporters on Wednesday.

The second Test between India and Australia starts on Friday, with the visitors’ leading the five-match series 1-0.

