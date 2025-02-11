Beth Mooney claims Women’s Player of the Month honour for January

Dubai, Feb 11 (IANS) Australia opener Beth Mooney has been named the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for January 2025 for her dominant performance during the multi-format Ashes series against England.

The left-hander Aussie beat out strong opposition from West Indies spinner Karishma Ramharack and India Under-19 star Trisha Gongadi to win the coveted monthly accolade.

It is the first time Mooney has ever won the monthly ICC award and the second in succession for Australian players after in-form all-rounder Annabel Sutherland took home the honour in December 2024.

"January was an incredible month for the Australian Women’s Cricket Team. Winning the Ashes in front of a home crowd was very special and to complete the series playing in the first ever day-night Test at the MCG in front of a record crowd for a Women’s Test is a moment that we will all never forget. This team continues to achieve amazing results, and I am so proud to be a part of it," said Mooney.

A subdued start to the series was overturned when the opener dug deep with a battling half-century in the third ODI in Hobart. Stuttering to 59 for four, Mooney resisted a resurgent England with 50 from 64 balls, setting the platform for the home side to post 308 from their 50 overs and secure the ODI sweep.

In the T20I contests that followed, Mooney consolidated her position as the top-ranked batter, striking 213 runs at a blistering strike rate of 146.89.

Scores of 75 and 44 came before a stunning unbeaten 94 in 63 balls in Adelaide, her highest score in over five years in the format, to drive home Australia’s dominance against their fierce rivals.

She earned the Player of the Match award in both the first and final T20Is of the series. She also finished as the leading run-scorer across the T20Is.

