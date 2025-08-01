Bengal Tigers unveiled as newest franchise in LEGEN-Z T10 League

Jaipur, Aug 1 (IANS) As excitement builds for the debut season of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, Bengal Tigers, one of the six franchises that will take the field, have announced their squads for the tournament. The league gets ready to roll with daily triple-headers from August 7 to August 11, culminating in a grand finale on August 13.

The Bengal Tigers, led by former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch, feature a powerful blend of international firepower and raw Indian street talent, handpicked from thousands of trialists across India.

Speaking on the League, team owner Sunil Raniwala said, "I'm happy to be joining LEGEN-Z T10 League. I’ve seen how tennis ball cricket is being played in India, and I believe India’s true cricketing soul is found on the streets. Having Bengal Tigers is my way of giving back to a game that connects every corner of the country."

Venkatesh Prasad, chairman of the LEGEN-Z T10 League, welcomed the addition of Raniwala to the ownership roster, saying, "Having a visionary like Sunil Raniwala own the Bengal Tigers is an endorsement of our core idea—that cricket belongs to every Indian, whether in gullies or global boardrooms."

The Bengal Tigers will be among the first to take the field in the inaugural match of the tournament, as they face Royal Challengers Delhi at 5:00 PM on August 7 at the Sawai Mansingh International Stadium, Jaipur.

Bengal Tigers squad:

Aaron Finch (Captain), Christofer Mpofu, Daniel Christian, Isuru Udana, Sudeep Tyagi, Gaurav Dhiman, Mohd Hussain, Umang Sethi, Kevin Rodrigues, Mohammad Mujtaba, Refar Ali, Mohammad Naaz, Sorabh Soni, Pramod Kumar, Avinash Rana, Raj Shekhar Malik, Manas Dutta, Vipin Verma, Priyanshu Pratap

