Bengal Pro T20 League: Wriddhiman Saha confident of Siliguri Strikers' success despite early defeats

Kolkata, June 13 (IANS) Despite the defeats in the opening games, former India and Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who has joined the Siliguri Strikers as a mentor for the second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League, is confident in team putting up a good show.

While the Siliguri Strikers women’s team lost the match by 8 wickets, the men’s team also faced defeat in their match against Adams Howrah Warriors, going down by 4 wickets.

Despite not securing victories in either match, the Siliguri Strikers showcased tremendous determination and high morale, indicating their preparedness for future challenges.

"Yes, the results in the first matches didn’t go our way, but the effort and intent have been top-notch. We’ve worked really hard as a unit, and the energy in training, the strong team bonding, and the hunger to bounce back give me full confidence that the Servotech Siliguri Strikers will rise to the occasion and show what we’re truly capable of as the tournament progresses," said Saha after the match.

A stalwart behind the stumps in 40 Tests, 9 ODIs, and 255 T20s, Saha is guiding both the men’s and women’s squads. He is also advising Servotech Sports on talent development. Saha expertise will be important as the Servotech Siliguri Strikers looks to go one step ahead in the second season.

Earlier this month, the Siliguri Strikers successfully conducted an open cricket trial in Kolkata. The event which was an the biggest talent hunt too for the players, received an overwhelming response from aspiring cricketers of North Bengal, as hundreds of young talents gathered to showcase their skills and chase their cricketing dreams.

The selected players (9 men and 2 women) are getting the opportunity to train and participate in net sessions with the Siliguri Strikers during Season 2 of the Bengal Pro T20 League in June 2025.

