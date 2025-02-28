Bengal farmers’ body rejects MSP of Rs 900 a quintal for potatoes as inadequate

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) The recent announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, fixing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for potatoes in West Bengal at Rs 900 per quintal has been rejected by a leading farmers’ body in the state, Pradeshik Krishak Sabha.

The Pradeshik Krishak Sabha is the state unit of the CPI(M)’s peasants’ wing All India Kisan Sabha.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha also organised protests in different districts of West Bengal throughout Friday demanding that the MSP of potatoes should be fixed at Rs 1,300 a quintal at least.

Besides resorting to road blockades in the districts, the farmers also protested in certain areas by scattering potatoes on the roads.

In several places, the National Highways were also blocked resulting in traffic congestion there.

The districts that witnessed the maximum protests by the farmers’ body in the matter were Bankura, Purulia, and Jalpaiguri.

The protesting farmers accused that the state government’s newly-fixed MSP of Rs 900 a quintal will not even help them recover the cost of production.

“The proposed minimum support price of potato at Rs 900 a quintal works out to Rs 9 a kilogram. But on the contrary at the retail markets potatoes are being sold between Rs 30 to Rs 40 a kilogram depending on varieties almost the entire year.

“This is because of the two factors of middlemen chains in the entire supply system and hoarding by a section of the potato traders. The state government is reluctant to take concrete actions on these two factors.

“Had it done that, the farmers would have the right price for their products without pinching the pockets of the retail consumers,” said a Pradeshik Krishak Sabha representative.

The association is also objecting to the ceiling of a maximum 35 quintals of potatoes that the state government would directly purchase from the farmers.

Besides the demand for fixing the MSP of potatoes at Rs 1,300 a quintal, the other demand of the protesting farmers was increasing the quantum of subsidy on fertilisers.

Earlier this week, while announcing the new MSP for potatoes in the state, the chief minister said that the decision would help the farmers growing the staple vegetable and ensure that they do not have to resort to distress sale of their farm produce.

CM Banerjee also said that the West Bengal government has created a corpus of Rs 321 crore for providing crop insurance to the farmers.

