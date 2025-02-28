Bengal: Port authorities hold conference on revenue generation

Kolkata, Feb 28 (IANS) A two-day conference began in Kolkata on Friday to plan better utilisation of land and other assets owned by port authorities across the country.

The issue of utilisation of such land for port-led industrialisation was also discussed. The event will also deliberate on several aspects of NAVIC Cell No 11 of the Mumbai Port Authority that deals with land, assets and port-led industrialisation in Mumbai and its surroundings.

SMPK (earlier Kolkata Port Trust) is the largest single land holder in the city of Kolkata with nearly 4,000 acres at its disposal.

For several years now, efforts have been made to monetise this asset through proper lease agreements and the setting up of a port-based industry. The 12 major ports in India, including SMPK, are also making a move towards turning into 'landlords', leasing out property and assets, instead of getting involved in day-to-day operations.

The conference was chaired by Rathendra Raman, chairperson, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK).

Among those present are Dr R P Kondiram, deputy director general of shipping, India, and estate managers of all major ports, namely Mumbai Port Authority, SMPK, Chennai Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Deendayal Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority, Cochin Port Authority, VoC Port Authority, New Mangalore Port Authority, Kamraja Port Authority and Mormugao Port Authority.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority owns nearly 8,407 acres while the Mumbai Port Authority has 2,333 acres at its disposal. The Chennai Port Authority also owns about 827 acres. Despite such huge land holdings, the major ports have lagged behind private ones in revenue generation.

While the major ports may not be able to outpace the private ones in cargo handling due to certain constraints, they can certainly put their land holdings to better use for more revenue generation, the Union Ministry of Ports and Shipping believes. Hence, such conferences.

Representatives from the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) and members of the sub-committees formed for such meetings are also participating in the deliberations in Kolkata.

"The preparation of a roadmap for optimal utilisation of land assets and promotion of port-based industry is being discussed at the conference. Matters concerning the resolution of issues and improving governance for improved land allotment by ports will also be taken up," said Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee, senior PRO, SMPK.

