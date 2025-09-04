‘Be aggressive, organised in reaching out to voters’: Tejashwi Yadav urges party leaders

Patna, Sep 3 (IANS) Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) convened a crucial legislative party meeting in Patna on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav at his Polo Road residence, focused on the party’s election strategy, seat distribution, and strengthening the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

All RJD MLAs and senior party officials were present, and wide-ranging discussions took place on the future of the alliance, voter issues, and organisational preparedness.

Tejashwi Yadav opened the meeting by emphasising that the elections are not just about changing power but about deciding the direction of Bihar.

He urged MLAs to adopt an aggressive and organised approach in reaching out to voters.

The RJD MLAs provided feedback from their constituencies on the party’s position and public mood.

Issues such as unemployment, inflation, and corruption emerged as the top concerns among voters.

The leadership reviewed the sitting MLAs’ performance and hinted at possible changes in candidates in some constituencies.

Tejashwi stressed that ticket distribution would prioritise workers’ hard work and public sentiment.

He directed MLAs to mobilise workers to help reinstate names removed from the voter list during the Election Commission’s revision.

He said the preliminary talks with Congress and Left parties over seat-sharing have already begun, with leaders reaffirming that the Mahagathbandhan remains united.

Tejashwi also reviewed the outcomes of his recent Voter Rights Yatra, during which he claimed to have sensed clear public anger on core issues.

At the organisational level, RJD decided that MLAs would hold meetings at the block and panchayat levels and send direct feedback to the central leadership.

Booth-level strengthening has been identified as a top priority.

Tejashwi Yadav also took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi over the controversy surrounding alleged abusive remarks about the Prime Minister’s mother.

He reminded that BJP leaders in the past had abused opposition leaders’ mothers and families, questioning the PM’s selective outrage.

“The Prime Minister follows people who have abused many women of the opposition. Our mother was abused, and Sonia Gandhi was abused. Where was the Prime Minister at that time? He came after 5 days and started crying. This is not going to make any difference,” Tejashwi said.

Notably, RJD leaders leaving the meeting expressed optimism about the elections, saying confidently, “This time, we will celebrate Diwali.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.