Resolve to make Maharashtra a global investment hub: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the state government is committed to making Maharashtra the most attractive destination for global investors, adding that the state government will formulate new policies for various sectors after considering the suggestions received from the Indian Foreign Service officers.

During his interaction with Indian Foreign Service officers he spoke about Maharashtra's rapidly changing infrastructure, investment opportunities and the state's global progress.

CM Fadnavis said that the government's goal is to establish a system not just as a 'state' but as an 'institution'. This will make the functioning of the government institutional rather than individualistic, and the decisions and actions of the government will be rooted at the institutional level and will remain permanent.

“Maharashtra has infrastructure projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore underway. These include highways, ports, airports, power projects, urban development and water supply. With the Vadhavan Port and Samruddhi Highway, Maharashtra will revolutionize the global supply chain. With the capacity of JNPT port running out, Vadhavan Port will be a great alternative for the country. About 26 districts of the state will be connected to this port through Samruddhi Highway, which will help reduce logistics costs to a large extent,” said the chief minister.

He further said that the country's first multi-modal hub will be built in the area of Vadhavan, Port, airport, bullet train and complete highway network will be available here.

The fourth Mumbai is being built in this area. At the same time, University Township, Sports City, Medicity and Innovation City are being developed in Navi Mumbai.

Regarding industrial investment, CM Fadnavis said that Maharashtra produces 30 per cent of the country's production. Now, with new industrial centres being set up in Pune, Nagpur, Vidarbha and Marathwada, the state will be at the forefront of the entire industrial map. He added that a Defence manufacturing and solar hub will be set up in Nagpur, while a steel hub will be set up in Gadchiroli in Vidarbha.

Regarding sustainable development, the chief minister said that by 2030, 52 percent of Maharashtra's energy consumption will be green energy. Emphasis is also being placed on solar, wind, hydrogen and pumped storage, and efforts are being made to completely switch public transport to renewable energy.

He added that projects like Shaktipeeth Highway have been undertaken to promote spiritual tourism and coastal tourism.

