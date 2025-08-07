BCCI invites applications for Head of Sports Science and Medicine at CoE

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it is seeking applications to fill the position of Head – Sports Science and Medicine at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

The position has been vacant since Nitin Patel resigned after a successful stint of nearly three years and left the CoE in March this year. Patel, a former Indian team physio, oversaw the recovery processes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami.

The BCCI said the ideal candidate should have a master’s degree (or preferably a doctorate) in sports science or a related discipline, with a minimum of five years’ experience in a leadership role managing multi-disciplinary performance teams.

The candidate should have proven experience in high-performance sport environments, with a strong background in athlete development, clinical governance and strategic planning. “The BCCI COE is looking to appoint an accomplished and visionary Head of Sports Science and Medicine to lead its multi-disciplinary team."

“The role involves providing strategic performance planning, injury prevention and rehabilitation oversight, athlete development, and integration of sports science services across national teams and the COE. The position will also build partnerships with international institutes for research and innovation,” said the BCCI in a statement on Thursday.

The CoE Head – Sports Science and Medicine will be needed to work in collaboration with VVS Laxman, the current Head of Cricket at the Centre of Excellence (COE) to provide strategic performance planning and management advice.

The selected individual will be in touch with the Head of Physiotherapy (COE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head of Strength & Conditioning (COE), and Team India Strength & Conditioning Coach, administrators at the state associations, cricket operations executives and state coaches.

“The role will also involve close coordination with National Team and COE coaches, COE operations staff, and the Head of Cricket Education to ensure that Sports Science and Medicine (SS&M) services are fully integrated across all levels of the game, thereby driving optimal performance outcomes in the short, medium, and long term,” added the BCCI.

Apart from this, the BCCI has invited applications for the CoE resident faculty in both batting and bowling. The selected candidates will support and deliver BCCI’s national coach education programmes across certification Levels 0–3.

The ideal individual will contribute to the development of course content, manage assessments, provide hands-on mentoring, and track coach development progress. The role also involves managing digital learning platforms and liaising with zonal coaches.

Eligibility for the two posts is that the candidate should be a former first-class or international cricketer who’s also a certified BCCI Level-2 or Level-3 Coach, with a minimum of five years’ coaching experience at the state or elite teams. The candidate should have proficiency in performance analysis tools and digital platforms, as well as familiarity with LMS tools, coach development systems and performance tracking software.

The BCCI further said the applications deadline for all three posts is August 20, by 5 pm. Applicants must be under the age of 60 at the time of applying for the posts. The shortlisted candidates after the screening process will be called for personal interviews for further evaluation.

