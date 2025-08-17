BCCI holds fast bowling development camp for targeted and U19 pacers at CoE

Bengaluru, Aug 17 (IANS) With the 2025/26 domestic season set to begin with the Duleep Trophy commencing on August 28, the BCCI said it recently conducted a fast bowling development camp at its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

As part of the camp, 22 fast bowlers – 14 targeted pacers and eight from the Under-19 group – went through an intensive program covering multiple aspects of fast bowling, skill and fitness wise.

“At the BCCI Centre of Excellence, fourteen Targeted and eight Under-19 fast bowlers took part in the Fast Bowling Development program which has been a key initiative in the last few years.”

“In addition to the players going through fitness evaluations, they also worked on skill enhancement and tactical acumen building under the Tutelage of Mr. Troy Cooley the Fast Bowling Coach at BCCI CoE, ensuring comprehensive preparation for the season ahead,” wrote the BCCI in a video posted on its ‘X’ account on Sunday.

In the video, Harshit Rana and Anshul Kamboj, who made his Test debut on the tour of England, were seen going through the paces of various activities in the camp. Also present in the camp were Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Suryansh Shedge, Gurjapneet Singh and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Interestingly, Suyash Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were also spotted, indicating that they were also a part of routine fitness testing at the CoE. It is also believed that Vijaykumar Vyshak, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur, and Raj Bawa were a part of the fast bowling camp at the CoE.

From a larger perspective, the hope will be that the extensive fast bowling camp gets Indian team more frontline fast-bowling options to support the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami in any international cricket series or tournament in future.

