BCCI Centre of Excellence a significant milestone in elevating Indian cricket, says Jay Shah

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said the inauguration of the new 'Centre of Excellence' facility marks a significant milestone in the governing body’s quest of elevating Indian cricket to greater heights.

Shah and BCCI president Roger Binny were at the inauguration of the new facility, which will be the main centre for all things training, rehabilitation and injury management, as well as sports science, in Indian cricket, after it moves out of the existing facility at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

"The inauguration of the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey to elevate Indian cricket to new heights. This world-class facility, built with cutting-edge infrastructure, reflects our unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of cricketers and advancing sports science.”

“It is not only a hub for comprehensive training and performance development in cricket but also a facility that will contribute to the growth of sports science for athletes across disciplines,” said Shah at the inauguration.

The facility features three world-class grounds and 86 pitches, including both indoor and outdoor areas. The three grounds are designed with white picket fencing and lush green seating mounds, reminiscent of English county grounds. It also has a dedicated block to Sports Science and Medicine facilities.

Ground A boasts of an 85-yard boundary with 13 meticulously maintained Mumbai red soil pitches ready for play. It is also equipped with advanced floodlighting and state-of-the-art broadcasting facilities, thus implying it can host and telecast matches under lights once fully functional.

Grounds B and C serve as dedicated practice grounds with 75-yard boundaries, featuring 11 Mandya soil pitches and nine black cotton soil pitches from Kalahandi, Odisha. It also has an innovative subsurface drainage system, which ensures quick recovery after rainfall, minimizing disruptions and maintaining a consistent playing schedule.

“At the BCCI, we believe in creating pathways for excellence, and this Centre is a testament to our vision of building a strong foundation for future sporting success. With these exceptional resources at our disposal, I am confident that this facility will empower our athletes to compete at the highest level, both domestically and internationally," added Shah.

The facility has an impressive 45 outdoor net pitches for practice organized into nine clusters, including Mumbai red soil, Mandya soil, Kalahandi black cotton soil, and concrete pitches, all separated by safety nets sourced from the UK.

Adjacent to the nets is a dedicated fielding practice area and six outdoor running tracks with natural grass and Mondo synthetic surfaces. The indoor practice facility features eight pitches with premium turfs from the UK and Australia, alongside an 80-meter common run-up area.

