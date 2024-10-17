BCB terminates Hathurusinghe as head coach, Phil Simmons appointed to the role

Dhaka, Oct 17 (IANS) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has officially terminated Chandika Hathurusinghe’s contract as the head coach of the national team, two days after suspending him on grounds of misconduct and breach of employment terms.

The decision, which was announced on Tuesday by BCB president Faruque Ahmed, follows a string of controversies involving Hathurusinghe, bringing an abrupt end to his second tenure as coach.

Hathurusinghe’s dismissal stems from two key allegations: the assault of a Bangladesh cricketer and exceeding the number of leave days specified in his contract. The coach was initially served a show-cause notice to explain his actions, to which he responded the following day. However, his explanation failed to satisfy the BCB, prompting an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the matter in detail.

“After considering all factors, the board deemed Hathurusinghe's explanation unsatisfactory and unacceptable. His actions were consistent with misconduct and dereliction of duty,” the BCB said in a press release. “His termination comes into immediate effect.”

Hathurusinghe's second stint, which began with high hopes, has ended prematurely despite five months remaining on his contract. This period saw notable moments such as Bangladesh’s historic Test series victory in Pakistan, a rare achievement for the team.

However, the excitement around that milestone was tempered by underwhelming performances in the ODI World Cup of 2023 and the T20 World Cup of 2024.

Former West Indies coach Phil Simmons has been appointed as Bangladesh's new head coach, with his contract extending until the Champions Trophy in February 2025.

"In light of this development, the Board in its meeting today, has endorsed the appointment of former West Indies batsman Phil Simmons as the new head coach of the Bangladesh national team," the statement read.

