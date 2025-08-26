BCA organises a physio training session on player fitness and injury management

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) organised a three-day physio training session focusing on player fitness and injury management. Satish Kumar from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) oversaw this special training program and familiarised the attending physiotherapists with modern techniques.

The session, held at the BCA office, saw active participation from all physiotherapists, with in-depth discussions on player health and fitness.

"BCA believes that such initiatives will prove extremely beneficial for the state’s players," said Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Rakesh Tiwari.

"It will not only enhance their sporting performance but also make a significant contribution to strengthening Bihar cricket in the future. This training session will provide both players and physiotherapists with new perspectives and technical knowledge," he added.

During the three-day session, drawing from his experience, Satish Kumar shed light on effective methods to keep players fit. He explained in detail the procedures for providing immediate treatment to injured players on the field and the techniques to reduce the risk of injuries.

He also emphasised that regular fitness monitoring, proper warm-ups, and recovery sessions play a key role in maintaining player performance over the long term.

The primary objective of the programme is to ensure that Bihar’s players not only remain physically strong but are also able to return to the field swiftly in case of injuries. Over the course of three days, physiotherapists will receive training on various practical aspects, enabling them to provide better care for the players.

