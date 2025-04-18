Bayern facing scrutiny after Champions League exit

Berlin, April 18 (IANS) UEFA Champions League finals on home soil continue to haunt Bayern Munich and this season's early exit has raised tough questions about the club's future, squad structure and financial strategy.

After the heartbreak of losing the 2012 final to Chelsea at the Allianz Arena, Bayern's 2025 Champions League hopes were dashed once more - this time in the quarterfinals by a disciplined Inter Milan side. The loss marked the German champion's fourth quarterfinal exit in the past five seasons.

"Business as usual is no option," Germany's Kicker magazine commented, urging a comprehensive squad overhaul and a more decisive direction from club leadership.

Team captain Joshua Kimmich echoed the growing concern, saying the team had "too many games where we did alright, but lost," and admitted Bayern had been fortunate just to reach the knockout stage, having narrowly advanced through the playoff round, Xinhua reports.

"We haven't beaten many top European sides this season," said the 30-year-old midfielder. "Expenses and revenues are dangerously imbalanced. We might be on eye-level with them, but we can't beat them."

Winning only the Bundesliga title in 2025 - following a trophy-less 2024 campaign that also saw exits from the Champions League and the German Cup - falls short of expectations, Kimmich added.

Following costly contract extensions for Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala and Kimmich himself, German media are now calling for reinforcements in Bayern's inconsistent defense, as well as a reliable backup for striker and England captain Harry Kane.

The Bild tabloid has reported growing tensions within Bayern's leadership, speculating that board member for sport Max Eberl could be under pressure. Die Welt questioned whether Bayern's current squad is still at an elite European level, while Sport1 pointed to a "lack of resilience" within the team.

Meanwhile, some outlets suggest the honeymoon may be over for 39-year-old head coach Vincent Kompany. With expectations rising and performances under scrutiny, Kompany's future could depend on the team's progress next season.

Critics also took issue with Eberl's recent comments framing the season as a success, calling them misleading in light of Bayern's failures in Europe. Many are now demanding what they describe as an "honest" post-season analysis.

