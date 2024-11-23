Bassist Mohini Dey reacts to rumours of her link-up with A. R. Rahman

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) As the controversy around the divorce of the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, and rumours of his alleged link to his bassist Mohini Dey continue to swirl, the latter has now reacted to the controversy, and has requested for privacy.

Mohini recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a note in which she slammed the “absolute BS” that has been making rounds.

She wrote, “I’ve been getting a humongous amount of requests for interviews and I know exactly what it’s about, so I have to respectfully turn each one down because I am not interested in fueling ABSOLUTE BS. I believe my energy is not worth spending on RUMOURS. Kindly, respect my privacy (sic)”.

Earlier, as Rahman’s wife Saira Banu announced her separation from the music composer through a statement distributed by her lawyer Vandana Shah, speculations of Rahman’s entanglement with Mohini started doing rounds as Mohini too announced her separation from her husband Mark Hartsuch.

Mohini and Mark shared the news through a joint post on Instagram. They wrote, “Dear friends, family, fans, and followers, With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed”.

They added, “We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups. We have always prided ourselves on working well together and that will not be stopping any time soon :) The big thing we want to wish is love to everyone out there in the world. We appreciate your support in all of the ways you have given it to us. Please honour the decision we have made by being positive towards us at this time and respecting our privacy. We would appreciate no judgements”.

This fuelled the rumours of something cooking between both the musicians. However, Saira’s lawyer Vandana later clarified that the reason behind Saira and Rahman’s divorce is not Mohini but their personal dynamics.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.