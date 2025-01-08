‘Barcelona is the club of my life’: Yamal confirms long-term commitment to Catalonian giants

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Lamine Yamal, a name that has risen to prominence over the course of the past year, has confirmed that he plans on extending his current contract with FC Barcelona that runs till 2026. The Spaniard, who played a crucial role in his country’s 2024 European Championship-winning campaign, has stated that FC Barcelona is the ‘club of his life’.

“I don’t know when (the contract will be signed), but I believe it’ll be soon. In the end, Barca is the club of my life. I hope to renew my contract with them and to be with them as long as possible. I want to play in the Spanish league. I want to play for Barca, and yes, I will renew my contract. I will,” Yamal told CNN.

Yamal made his debut at the age of 15, earning him the title of the youngest player to ever play for the club, and has grown up watching the golden generation of the Catalonian side.

Despite many labelling him to be the next Lionel Messi, Yamal surprisingly revealed that it was, in fact, Neymar Jr who he idolised while growing up.

“I was five years old when I saw him at Santos, but seven years old when I saw him in person at FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou. It was incredible to see him. Yes, it’s true that (Lionel) Messi was there who was also incredible, but he was something totally different. Neymar has always been my idol. He’s a star, a football legend,” he added.

The 17-year-old was ruled out for up to four weeks with an ankle injury in December, which has proved to be a difficult period for his team. After tying the club’s best-ever start to the league under head coach Hansi Flick with seven wins in their opening seven games, the side has now fallen below Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the points table after having lost consecutive games against Leganes and Atletico.

Yamal remains adamant that his side will continue to strive for the title. “In the end, La Liga will be won against the teams we’ve previously lost to. I think it’s about focus. We’ve shown in the important moments that we are the best and we’ll continue to do so,” said Yamal.

