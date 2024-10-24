Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan asks 'batters to take more responsibility' after Test defeat to SA

Dhaka, Oct 24 (IANS) Bangladesh’s batting lineup came under heavy scrutiny after a disheartening seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the Dhaka Test, where their top-order crumbled once again. A batting collapse on the first day set the tone for the match, with Bangladesh getting bowled out for 106 before the second session.

Despite a spirited fightback from Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who top-scored with 97 in the second innings, South Africa comfortably wrapped up the contest on the fourth morning. Mehidy, reflecting on the loss, admitted that the conditions and the toss were in Bangladesh's favour, but their inability to capitalise on a favourable start, especially in the first innings, left them with no way back.

"Everything was in our favour as we won the toss and batted first. But we were bowled out before the second session on the first day — 106 all out. In Test cricket, first innings runs are crucial," Mehidy said after the match.

The top four batters — Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto — contributed just 105 runs across both innings, their lowest collective output this year. Only Mahmudul showed some resistance with scores of 30 and 40, while the others struggled to find form.

Despite recent noteworthy innings from Shadman (93 against Pakistan), Mominul (a century in Kanpur), and Shanto (82 in Chennai), the trio failed to deliver when their team needed them most.

Mehidy emphasised that the team’s lack of first-innings runs put immense pressure on the bowlers, making their job more challenging. "Batters have to take more responsibility," he said. "When the openers start well, it makes life easier for the rest of the batters. Lack of runs on the board makes life difficult for the bowlers."

Despite the poor showing from the top order, Mehidy continued to lead by example, not only with his bowling but also with his batting. His fighting knock of 97 in the second innings forced South Africa to bat again, avoiding what could have been an innings defeat for Bangladesh. He shared insights into his mentality when handling pressure, saying, "I always try to enjoy pressure situations. I see it as an opportunity to become a hero."

With the Chattogram Test on the horizon, Mehidy believes the team can improve if the top order steps up. The lower-order all-rounder, who has become Bangladesh's leading batter in the current World Test Championship cycle, acknowledged the comparisons with Shakib Al Hasan but stressed that it was too early to be put in the same category.

"Everyone says I will take Shakib bhai's place, but he is a legend who has achieved a lot over 17 years. I have started scoring runs consistently only in the last one or two years. I bat at No. 7 or 8, and Shakib is in his place, I am in mine," Mehidy said.

With four days until the second Test in Chattogram, Bangladesh's batters have a final chance to regroup and find form before a challenging period of overseas tours in the UAE and the West Indies.

