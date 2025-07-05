Bangladesh seeks details from Malaysia on 36 nationals arrested for IS links

Dhaka, July 5 (IANS) Bangladesh on Saturday sought the identities and case details of 36 Bangladeshi nationals recently arrested in Malaysia for their involvement in a radical movement and bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the Southeast Asian country.

"The government of Bangladesh is closely monitoring the developments, and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities," Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed. Of the arrested/detained individuals, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts. The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation," the statement added.

Addressing reporters on Friday, the Malaysian Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stated that the Bangladeshi nationals apprehended on June 27 had raised funds to support Islamic State (IS) cells in Syria and Bangladesh.

"We are still investigating the total funds collected by the group. We believe they collected funds through membership fees and donations from members. We believe they have between 100 to 150 members in their WhatsApp group. Initial investigations revealed each member is required to pay a Malaysian Ringgit RM500 yearly membership fee. However, the amount of donations given is up to the members," leading Malaysian daily 'The Star' quoted the senior police official as saying.

"Thirty-six Bangladeshi men aged between 25 and 35 were detained in raids conducted in Johor and Selangor, including the cell leader. We discovered they were not planning any terror attack in Malaysia but were instead focused on recruiting members and spreading IS beliefs and ideologies. Five of them have been charged, 15 have been handed over to the Immigration Department, and the remaining 16 are still being investigated under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma)," he added.

Last week Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, mentioned that the planned security operation to nab Bangladeshis began on April 24 and was carried out in three phases in the states of Selangor and Johor.

“In the operation, five of them were identified as being involved under Chapter VIA of the Penal Code and have already been charged in the Shah Alam and Johor Bahru Session Courts. Another 15 individuals have been issued deportation orders while 16 individuals are being investigated further regarding their involvement in this militant movement,” read a statement issued by the Home Ministry.

“As a result of intelligence and coordinated action by the Special Branch Team, PDRM found that this group was bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country They even established recruitment cells within their communities for the purpose of indoctrinating radical beliefs, collecting funds for terrorist activities, and toppling the legitimate government in their home country,” the statement added.

Malaysia's Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised that the country will not become a refuge, let alone a battleground, for any foreign extremist movement.

