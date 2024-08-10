Bangladesh to reach Lahore on August 13 for extra preparation ahead of Test series

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Bangladesh men’s team will be arriving in Lahore on August 13 in a bid to get extra preparation time ahead of their two-match Test series against Pakistan, said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Bangladesh and Pakistan will play two ICC World Test Championship fixtures in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21-25 and August 30-September 3 respectively. Bangladesh were originally scheduled to arrive in Islamabad on August 17.

However, the ongoing unrest in the country and a change in the government meant there was uncertainty over their timely departure for Pakistan and their having adequate preparation time for the series.

The PCB said in its statement that it had extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send the Test team earlier to Pakistan, to ensure they have fair training opportunities ahead of the two-match series.

“Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about comradery. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage.”

“We are delighted that the BCB have accepted our offer, and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on August 13 with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned,” said Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer.

Now, as per the revised schedule, the Bangladesh team will land in Lahore on the morning of August 13 and will train at the Gaddafi Stadium from August 14-16. The visitors will then travel to Islamabad on August 17 to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 18-20.

“We thank the PCB for allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to have additional training in Pakistan. This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series,” said Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, BCB Chief Executive.

This will be Bangladesh’s first tour of Pakistan since 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and a one-off Test match in Rawalpindi. Bangladesh also played two 2023 Men’s 50-over Asia Cup matches in Lahore against Afghanistan and Pakistan respectively.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh ‘A’ men’s team arrived in Islamabad on Saturday. The side will play two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens at the Islamabad Club from August 13 to 30.

