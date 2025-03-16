Bangladesh need to start preparing the team immediately for 2027 World Cup: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Dhaka, March 16 (IANS) Mehidy Hasan Miraz remains hopeful about Bangladesh’s cricketing future, confident that the squad has enough experience to handle the transition following the recent retirements of key senior players.

The 27-year-old all-rounder, who has represented Bangladesh in over 180 matches across formats, is preparing to take on greater leadership within the team. He has called on the more seasoned players to step up and fill the gaps left by departing veterans, including Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, and Tamim Iqbal.

"Currently, there are six to seven players in the team who have been playing international cricket for 7-10 years. They can’t be considered new anymore," Mehidy told reporters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh’s campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy ended prematurely, with the team failing to progress beyond the group stage after two defeats and a washout in their three matches, finishing third in Group A.

With Bangladesh still chasing their first major ICC trophy, Mehidy emphasised the importance of forward-thinking strategies, particularly with an eye on the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

"It’s a process. We must make decisions now and stay committed to the long-term vision. With two to two-and-a-half years left until the World Cup, we need to start preparing the team immediately.

"Consistency in selection is key. Starting preparations just two or three months before the tournament will make it very difficult," he added.

Mehindy believes a well-structured, long-term plan is essential for sustained success and underlined the team’s responsibility to build upon the foundation set by their senior predecessors.

"Players like Mushfiqur bhai (Rahman) and others from the previous generation have served the team for 7-8 years, leading Bangladesh cricket to new heights. Now, we have also been around for a long time. Our goal should be to elevate Bangladesh cricket to the next level. The previous generation laid a solid foundation. Our task now is to take it forward," he said.

