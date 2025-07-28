Bangladesh court takes action against police official over obstruction in former Chief Justice's arrest hearing

Dhaka, July 28 (IANS) A senior police official of Bangladesh has been issued a show cause notice by a Dhaka court for obstructing judicial proceedings during the hearing on the recent arrest of former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque, who delivered the historic verdict in the Bangabandhu assassination case, local media reported.

Citing court sources, Bangladesh’s leading Bengali newspaper, The Daily Ittefaq, reported Monday that Tarek Zubair, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Crime, Information and Prosecution Division, has been asked to submit an explanation for alleged non-cooperation by July 30. The order was issued by Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah.

According to the court order, Khairul Haque was arrested on July 24 on charges of a murder case filed at Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Chanaullah was assigned to conduct the hearing. In the evening on that day, DC Tarek Zubair reportedly called the judge from his mobile, insisting on conducting the hearing, while keeping the accused confined in a prison van below the court building.

Reports suggest that the judge turned down the proposal to uphold the image of the court and avoid any question on the proceeding. Following a delay in presenting the accused in court, the judge called the police official to ask how much longer it would take to produce Khairul before the court. When the Judge requested an estimated time, the DC flatly refused to provide any information.

He also advised the judge to speak with DMP’s advisor or commissioner on the matter.

The court order noted that the DC, despite functioning under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Magistrate in the judicial matters, acted disrespectfully and rudely by refusing to cooperate with the responsible Magistrate regarding the case.

Additionally, the court mentioned that obstruction in judicial work is tantamount to contempt of court. The police official, therefore, has been instructed to explain by July 30 as to why the court should not forward the matter to the Chief Justice through the Registrar General of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for contempt of court proceedings.

Last week, Khairul was arrested at his Dhaka residence, police confirmed without giving any specific reason.

Earlier, Bangladesh's Awami League party had condemned the “unjust” arrest of Khairul, the former Chief Justice, who delivered the historic verdict in the Bangabandhu assassination case, describing it as part of the “ongoing repression” under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

