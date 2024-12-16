Bangladesh concerned over Litton Das' white-ball form, says chief selector

Dhaka, Dec 16 (IANS) Bangladesh chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain has expressed concerns about Litton Das' recent struggles in white-ball cricket and said a break can be arranged for him if needed. Litton struggled with form during the series against West Indies, scoring just 2, 4, and 0 in the three ODIs. His rough patch extended into the T20Is as he failed to score in the opening game, though Bangladesh managed to secure a narrow seven-run victory in the match.

"We also understand that the team has high expectations from Litton, given his quality as a batter. However, he hasn't been as consistent in white-ball cricket. That's why we kept him out of the playing XI in a decisive match of a tournament," Cricbuzz quoted Ashraf as saying.

"Currently, he is our T20 captain, and a series is ongoing. I think it's not the ideal time to delve deeply into these matters. But I can say that we are definitely concerned about the way he is getting out. If his batting needs any adjustments in the future, the coaches are there to help, or if he needs a break, that can be arranged. Alternatively, he might make a comeback in the next two matches," he added.

Ashraf expressed his surprise at Litton, despite being out of form, being named captain in the absence of regular skipper Najmul Hossain, who is sidelined due to injury.

"The selection of the national team falls under our jurisdiction, but deciding who will captain the team is the board's prerogative. Whether it's a short-term or long-term decision, the board determines this based on the situation. That's what happened this time as well. After I joined, I was asked to recommend captains and vice-captains only for the 'A' team and the High-Performance team, not for the national team," said Ashraf.

"As the chief of the selection panel under the board, I am speaking from my position, which comes with job responsibilities and ethics. Beyond that, I can't comment further at this moment. The board probably made a decision based on some short-term calculations. It's not like the board had many other options either, as several players were injured," he added.

He also appeared uncertain about the futures of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan regarding their participation in the Champions Trophy. Shakib has faced challenges, including political issues preventing him from entering the country and scrutiny over his bowling action, which now requires clearance for him to bowl in international and domestic cricket.

Meanwhile, Tamim has begun preparing for the upcoming BPL through the ongoing NCL T20, where he has already scored two half-centuries, demonstrating his readiness despite a seven-month hiatus from the game.

"I don't have direct answers to certain questions. Regarding Shakib Al Hasan's issue, you are all already aware of it. I cannot provide any clear statements on that matter. The communication process with Shakib is through Cricket Operations. As for Tamim Iqbal, he has resumed playing, which is a ray of hope. I believe we'll know very soon whether he will be available or not. If he is, that's wonderful," said Ashraf.

"This is a completely different issue compared to Shakib's. In Tamim's case, if someone withdraws themselves, as you know, there was a previous board with differing opinions and several issues. However, under this board, a positive aspect is that Tamim is returning to the field and preparing himself for a major tournament. We are in a position to discuss things with him.

"The board and the selectors will sit together to find a solution. Tamim needs to improve his fitness further. When a player has been playing for so long, they know how to refine and prepare themselves for the global stage. Whatever help he needs, the board will provide. This shouldn't be an issue," he added.

