Bangladesh: Bail granted to 61 'pro-Awami League' lawyers

Dhaka, April 23 (IANS) The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to 61 lawyers who were said to be the Awami League party supporters, local media reported on Wednesday.

The arrests were made in a case filed over the assault and attempted murder of fellow lawyers during the student uprising last year.

Additional Attorney General Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, speaking to the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star, on Wednesday, confirmed the development, stating that following 15 separate bail petitions filed by the accused lawyers, the bench of Justice Abu Taher Mohammad Saifur Rahman and Justice Kazi Ebadot Hossain on Tuesday granted the bail.

Earlier this month, several local media outlets reported that a Dhaka court rejected the bail pleas of 83 'pro-Awami League' lawyers and sent them to jail on the allegation of committing violence during the July uprising.

Additionally, 61, out of those 83, lawyers who claimed to be the supporters of the Awami League were granted bail by the High Court considering that there were no specific allegations against the lawyers.

Recently, the Awami League party, led by former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, severely condemned the Dhaka court order when it denied bail and imprisoned over 80 lawyers who surrendered.

The party stated that these lawyers, who had stood up for the rights of the oppressed and victimised Bangladeshi people, have been targeted as they could have exposed the "fraudulent nature" of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

In a statement issued, the party further added, "The fascist Yunus government has not only appointed its obedient allies as judges but has also continued its blatant interference in the judiciary. Using force, it has unlawfully removed high court judges."

"When people are victims of injustice or lose their rights, they seek justice by turning to the courts. Yet, the Yunus regime continues to abuse the judiciary, issuing one unlawful order after another, creating a horrific precedent in our history," read the statement.

Condemning the interim government, the Awami League further said that the Yunus-led interim government has used the courts to "harass lawyers (including senior and female legal professionals) with fabricated cases."

The Awami League also stated that the interim government is delaying bail for all accused, even those who are entitled to it, keeping them in prison for days on end under false and baseless charges.

"We demand the immediate withdrawal of all politically motivated, false, and harassing cases against these lawyers and others. We also demand the unconditional release of all political prisoners," a statement by the party read.

"The direct and indirect support of this government has created a state of chaos throughout the country, transforming the entire nation into a prison. The people of Bangladesh, who desire democracy, seek liberation from the grip of this fascist Yunus government."

"The Bangladesh Awami League will continue to fight for the freedom and rights of the people," it added.

