Balladeer Gaddar to be cremated with state honours

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (IANS) The Telangana government has decided to perform the last rites of former Maoist ideologue and revolutionary balladeer Gaddar with state honours.

Popular as a people's poet, Gaddar passed away here on Sunday after a brief illness. He was 74.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has taken the decision to perform Gaddar's last rites with state honours in recognition of the sacrifices he made throughout his life and the public service he rendered.

Terming Gaddar a proud son of Telangana, KCR said he lived his life for the people.

He also directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar to discuss with Gaddar’s family and make the necessary arrangements for performing his last rites with state honours.

Gaddar breathed his last at a private hospital, where he was admitted 10 days ago following a cardiac arrest. Doctors said he passed away due to lung and urinary problems and advanced age.

Gaddar’s body was kept at the L.B. Stadium to enable people to pay their last respects. His last rites will be performed on Monday at Alwal on the city outskirts.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan paid his last respects to Gaddar at L.B. Stadium.

The Jana Sena Party leader had called on Gaddar only a few days ago. He recalled that Gaddar had hugged him by addressing him as a younger brother.

BRS leader and CM KCR’s daughter K. Kavitha also paid last respects to Gaddar at the L.B. Stadium.

